Rock Band VR Next Month

Rock Band VR will bring you new ways to rock with your band and interact with the crowd in a surreal live performance environment. Special moves, like getting down on your knees or tantalizing the crowd with your behind-the-head shredding, will earn you major points with the fans. Plus, certain moves like banging your head to the beat will increase the length of your Overdrive meter, meaning you’ll want to be fully invested in your performance to get the best score. Performance Mode is where all this magic happens; you’ll be taken through the story of your band, the Autoblasters, from grassroots gigs to spectacular stadiums. The crowd will react to each and every rock pose you choose, adding emphasis to how you express yourself on stage!



We’re also opening up pre-orders today so you can get the game as soon as it’s out, and rock like a legend in a whole new way. Because of Rock Band VR’s performance-focused aesthetic, you’ll need a Rock Band guitar controller to play, and we’ve got perfect pre-order options available to get you up to snuff. For those about to rock, you’ll want the Rock Band VR Guitar Controller Bundle, which will get you a digital copy of Rock Band VR and a wireless Rock Band Fender® Stratocaster® guitar controller. Rock Band VR is compatible with both Xbox One and PlayStation®4 controllers, as well as most other Rock Band controllers. When you purchase this bundle, you can choose between the Xbox One or PlayStation®4 guitar controller.