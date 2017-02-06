 
Fallout 4 High-Resolution Textures

[Feb 06, 2017, 7:48 pm ET] - 10 Comments

Steam News announces the release of the promised high-resolution texture pack for Fallout 4. The post-apocalyptic wasteland has never been so beautiful. Here's word:

Experience the wasteland like you’ve never seen it before with the Fallout 4 High-Resolution Texture Pack! From the blasted buildings of Lexington to the shores of Boston Harbor and beyond, every location is enhanced with ultra-deluxe detail. Note: Requires an additional 58GB of hard drive space.

