Use WoW Gold for Other Blizzard Games

The World of Warcraft website details how players can now trade in WoW gold for credit towards their Blizzard Balance. This will allow earnings from the MMORPG to be used in other Blizzard games to buy Hearthstone cards, Heroes of the Storm skins, and Overwatch loot boxes. Here's word:
