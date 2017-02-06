 
Use WoW Gold for Other Blizzard Games

[Feb 06, 2017, 7:48 pm ET] - 8 Comments

The World of Warcraft website details how players can now trade in WoW gold for credit towards their Blizzard Balance. This will allow earnings from the MMORPG to be used in other Blizzard games to buy Hearthstone cards, Heroes of the Storm skins, and Overwatch loot boxes. Here's word:

The goblins of the Bilgewater Cartel have a golden opportunity for you, friend—introducing a new way to use your WoW® Token. It’s just as easy as ever, but now when you use gold to buy a WoW Token from the Auction House in certain regions, you can to choose whether to convert it into 30 days of game time or Battle.net Balance*. You can use Battle.net Balance to buy services like World of Warcraft character transfers, digital products like pets and mounts, and even purchase in-game items for other supported Blizzard games you play.

Buying a Token is simple: just visit the Auction House and use your hard-earned gold to purchase one of the WoW Tokens put up for sale. Once the Token arrives in your in-game mailbox, right-click it to add it to your bag, then right-click it in your inventory. You’ll then be able to choose whether to add 30 days of game time or add Battle.net Balance ($15 USD; currency and amount varies by region) to your Battle.net account.

For more information, check out our Battle.net Balance support page and WoW Token support page.

