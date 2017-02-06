 
The Elder Scrolls Online Adds Housing

[Feb 06, 2017, 7:48 pm ET] - Post a Comment

The Elder Scrolls Online website announces the Homestead update is now live in Bethesda's Windows and OS X fantasy MMORPG. This includes the opportunity to own and customize homes in the game, purchasable with either crowns or with in-game gold. Housing ranges from apartments to lavish manors, and it is possible to buy all of them, as detailed in this guide. Here are all the changes in the new update:

The Homestead update, free to all ESO players, includes the following features:

  • Player housing, complete with the following:
    • 39 homes, available for purchase with gold or crowns
    • Robust Housing Editor tools
    • Over 2,000 unique home furnishings and decorations available for purchase with crowns, gold, or created with Furnishing Crafting
    • Home previewing
    • Specialty furnishings
    • Customizable home permissions for guildmates and friends
    • Housing achievements with four prestigious new titles
  • Furnishing Crafting
  • Master Crafting Writs
  • Four new Crafting Motifs:
    • Ebony
    • Mazzatun
    • Ra Gada
    • Silken Ring
  • Cyrodiil vendor changes and improvements
  • Improved rewards for Cyrodiil town quests
  • Dungeon ready check added to the Dungeon Finder
  • Champion Point cap increase from 561 to 600
  • Razer Chroma support for PC
  • …and more!

To learn more about the new features and additions listed above as well as the base-game fixes and improvements, head on over to our Homestead patch notes. For more helpful info about the player housing system, including how to get your first home, how to decorate it, and where you can get home furnishings, check out our in-depth Homestead Basics Guide and our Introducing Homestead article.

