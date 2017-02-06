The Elder Scrolls Online Adds Housing

The Homestead update, free to all ESO players, includes the following features:

Player housing, complete with the following: 39 homes, available for purchase with gold or crowns Robust Housing Editor tools Over 2,000 unique home furnishings and decorations available for purchase with crowns, gold, or created with Furnishing Crafting Home previewing Specialty furnishings Customizable home permissions for guildmates and friends Housing achievements with four prestigious new titles

Furnishing Crafting

Master Crafting Writs

Four new Crafting Motifs: Ebony Mazzatun Ra Gada Silken Ring

Cyrodiil vendor changes and improvements

Improved rewards for Cyrodiil town quests

Dungeon ready check added to the Dungeon Finder

Champion Point cap increase from 561 to 600

Razer Chroma support for PC

…and more!

To learn more about the new features and additions listed above as well as the base-game fixes and improvements, head on over to our Homestead patch notes. For more helpful info about the player housing system, including how to get your first home, how to decorate it, and where you can get home furnishings, check out our in-depth Homestead Basics Guide and our Introducing Homestead article.