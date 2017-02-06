The Elder Scrolls Online Adds Housing

|
The Elder Scrolls Online website announces the Homestead update is now live in Bethesda's Windows and OS X fantasy MMORPG. This includes the opportunity to own and customize homes in the game, purchasable with either crowns or with in-game gold. Housing ranges from apartments to lavish manors, and it is possible to buy all of them, as detailed in this guide. Here are all the changes in the new update:
