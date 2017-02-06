 
Adr1ft set Adrift

[Feb 06, 2017, 7:48 pm ET]

Gamasutra notes that Adr1ft developer Three One Zero has "run its course," as noted by cofounder Adam Orth in an article on GamesBeat about him joining VR developer First Contact. They point to this tweet by Three One Zero from the end of last year commemorating their closure. "I love VR," Orth said. "I am super passionate about it still. The experience of making Adr1ft was a real awakening for me on what is possible. For me, creatively, it opens up a lot more opportunity to do new and exciting things. I’m all in on VR."

