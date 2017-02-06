 
For Honor Trailer

[Feb 06, 2017, 7:47 pm ET] - 1 Comment

A new 360° "In the Heart of Battle" trailer from For Honor offers the chance to scroll around for your own view of the carnage in a battle in For Honor, the upcoming sword fighting game. Here's word on the cinematic clip and plans to follow this tomorrow with a livestream of gameplay on Twitch:

Today, Ubisoft released ‘In the Battle’, a CGI video that transports viewers directly to the centre of an epic clash on the battlefield. This motion-captured, 360-degree video experience introduces viewers to the world of For Honor as Knights, Samurai and Vikings embark in perpetual conflict.

In the midst of a foggy plain, an everlasting war continues as the three great Factions are locked in battle. Each of them strives to rebuild their nations as they take to the frontlines in fierce close-range combat to bring glory back to their people.

Players looking to experience the thrill of ruthless melee-combat first-hand can now pre-load the For Honor open beta on consoles and PC. Available from February 9th to February 12th, 2017, this beta will include the new Elimination mode, a best of five rounds four-versus-four match with no respawns. Elimination joins three additional modes playable in the open beta including Dominion, Brawl and Duel, and nine playable Heroes. At launch, For Honor will feature twelve playable characters, five different multiplayer modes and a Story mode.

On February 7th, 2017, at 22:00 UK time, Ubisoft and Twitch, the world’s leading social video platform and community for gamers, will call forth the fiercest warriors to participate in War of the Factions Live – a livestreamed event that will showcase the new Elimination Mode and help decide which Faction reigns supreme. Players looking to get a head start in the battlefield can sign up for Twitch Prime to receive 10-day Champions Status, available at launch on February 14th, 2017, which comes with XP boosts that can be shared among friends along with more XP from crafting, more loot at the end of each match, and a special emblem they can use to customize their warrior. For more information and to sign up for Twitch Prime, visit: https://twitch.amazon.com/prime

