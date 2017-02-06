 
Halo Wars 2 Trailer

[Feb 06, 2017, 7:47 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Xbox Live's Major Nelson offers the official launch trailer from Halo Wars 2, the upcoming RTS sequel. The clip is almost entirely cinematics, setting the stage for the game, which will support cross play on Windows 10 and Xbox One. Here's the description of gameplay that accompanies the trailer:

In addition to the robust campaign, Halo Wars 2 is packed with a full suite of multiplayer modes that are suited to players of all skill levels and familiarity with real time strategy (RTS). Build your base, assemble your army and battle for control of the map in Domination, test your strategies solo or with a friend against AI in Skirmish, fight to hold more bases than your opponent in a timed Strongholds match, duke it out until you’re the last one standing in Deathmatch, or jump straight into the action with the all-new deck building multiplayer experience, Blitz.

