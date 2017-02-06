 
Starbreeze Publishing Psychonauts 2

[Feb 06, 2017, 08:24 am ET] - 1 Comment

Starbreeze Publishing announces they've signed on to publish Psychonauts 2, Double Fine's highly anticipated platformer sequel (thanks nin). Word is they will be investing $8 million to bring the game to market next year:

Starbreeze AB, an independent creator, publisher and distributor of high quality entertainment products, has signed a publishing agreement with Double Fine Productions regarding the game Psychonauts 2, to be released in 2018. Starbreeze will invest 8 MUSD to bring the game to PC and other console platforms through digital distribution.

Starbreeze will be the major investor in the project, which also has been funded by Double Fine itself, as well as through a successful crowdfunding Fig campaign in which gamers invested directly to take part in potential future profits.

Starbreeze will be able to recoup 100% of its full investment including marketing costs with an initial revenue share of 85% after distribution and platform fees and Fig crowdfunding revenue share. Starbreeze share of revenues will become 60% after the investment is recouped. Double Fine will retain 100% of the intellectual property relating to Psychonauts 2.

Psychonauts 2 is a third-person action/adventure platformer where players control Razputin Aquato – a newly graduated Psychonaut with powerful psychic abilities – as he delves into the minds of others. The player will use Raz’s PSI powers, such as telekinesis, pyrokinesis, and levitation, in combination with Raz’s acrobatic platforming skills, to explore the mental worlds of the game’s eccentric characters.

The story of Psychonauts 2 picks up directly after the events of the first game, and the VR adventure Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin, but players will not need to have played those games to follow the events of Psychonauts 2. In this new story, Raz arrives at Psychonaut headquarters, excited to finally become an official Psychonaut, but soon finds himself torn between the laws of the Psychonauts, his loyalty to his friends, and a secret mission that could undo everything for which he has fought so hard.

Starbreeze Publishing Psychonauts 2
