Rainbow Six Siege Velvet Shell Details

First, there’s the Coastline map itself, a two-story neon-decorated party palace filled with pool tables, lounge spaces, and purple mood lighting. It’s surrounded by Balearic ruins and a beautifully tiled swimming pool, but the main focus in the matches we played was indoors. With a big roofless atrium and breachable trapdoors on the second floor and rooftop, it offers plenty of entryways for attackers, and the large rooms that the defenders’ bombs appear in can be tricky to protect if your team isn’t on the ball with barricades, traps, and deployable shields.