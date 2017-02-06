Rainbow Six Siege Velvet Shell Details

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
With Velvet Shell due tomorrow, UbiBlog offers more details about this map pack for Rainbow Six Siege and the new operators it will add to the game. Here's word on the map:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 6 February 2017, 14:05.
Chatbear Announcements.