TimeSplitters: Rewind This Year

A new teaser trailer from Cinder Interactive for TimeSplitters: Rewind shows off, well, nothing, unless you count green crystals as something (thanks DSOGaming). The only thing that redeems this from being a complete waste of time is the included tease of a release window for the CryENGINE sequel, as the clip concludes with a "2018" that rewinds to read "2017." In that one move they save everyone a year of waiting, and with this post, we save everyone from 2½ minutes of watching the clip.
