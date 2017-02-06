 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

U.K. Sales Charts

[Feb 06, 2017, 08:24 am ET] - Post a Comment

Football Manager 2017 returns to the top spot on the GFK Chart-Track top 30 chart of the top-selling PC games in the U.K. for the week ending February 4th. The new Resident Evil game was number one last week, but now drops to the fifth spot. Resident Evil 7 retains the top spot on the all platforms top 40 chart where the Hitman complete season disk debuts at number four. Here's the summary of what went down:

‘Resident Evil VII: Biohazard’ (-68%) lives on at No1 for a second week.

It will have to last another week at No1 if it wants to match the franchise’s longest run at the top (Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 5 both hung on for three weeks). ‘Grand Theft Auto V’ (-2%) is a non-mover at No2 while ‘FIFA 17’ ( -1%) climbs one place to No3, meaning new entry ‘Hitman: The Complete First Season’ released on Tuesday, has to settle for a debut at No4. It originally charted as a premium boxed digital collector’s edition just under a year ago, when it reached No29.

‘Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare’ doesn’t move from its position at No5 despite sales climbing 4% in the wake of the release on Tuesday of its first DLC pack ‘Sabotage’. Also staying put is ‘Rocket League’ (+16%) at No6 and ‘Battlefield 1’ (-8%) at No7. Square-Enix now have 2 games in the Top 10 as ‘Final Fantasy XV’ (+19%) re-enters, up from No15 to No8 after a continued price promotion.

The Top 10 is rounded off by 2K/Take 2’s ‘WWE 2K17’ (-5%) and ‘Mafia III’ (-12%) both creeping back in, up from No12 to No9 and No11 to No10 respectively – giving the publisher three Top 10 games this week. The only other new entry to break in to Top 40 is Nintendo’s 3DS title ‘Poochy & Yoshi’s Woolly World’ at No20.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Starbreeze Publishing Psychonauts 2
Rainbow Six Siege Velvet Shell Details
TimeSplitters: Rewind This Year
U.K. Sales Charts
Morning Interviews
Morning Previews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Conan Exiles Banishes Servers
Splash Damage Self-Publishing Dirty Bomb
Steam Top 10
Sunday Patches
Sunday Crowdfunding Roundup 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.