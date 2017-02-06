‘Resident Evil VII: Biohazard’ (-68%) lives on at No1 for a second week.



It will have to last another week at No1 if it wants to match the franchise’s longest run at the top (Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 5 both hung on for three weeks). ‘Grand Theft Auto V’ (-2%) is a non-mover at No2 while ‘FIFA 17’ ( -1%) climbs one place to No3, meaning new entry ‘Hitman: The Complete First Season’ released on Tuesday, has to settle for a debut at No4. It originally charted as a premium boxed digital collector’s edition just under a year ago, when it reached No29.



‘Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare’ doesn’t move from its position at No5 despite sales climbing 4% in the wake of the release on Tuesday of its first DLC pack ‘Sabotage’. Also staying put is ‘Rocket League’ (+16%) at No6 and ‘Battlefield 1’ (-8%) at No7. Square-Enix now have 2 games in the Top 10 as ‘Final Fantasy XV’ (+19%) re-enters, up from No15 to No8 after a continued price promotion.



The Top 10 is rounded off by 2K/Take 2’s ‘WWE 2K17’ (-5%) and ‘Mafia III’ (-12%) both creeping back in, up from No12 to No9 and No11 to No10 respectively – giving the publisher three Top 10 games this week. The only other new entry to break in to Top 40 is Nintendo’s 3DS title ‘Poochy & Yoshi’s Woolly World’ at No20.