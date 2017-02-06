|
Football Manager 2017 returns to the top spot on the GFK Chart-Track top 30 chart of the top-selling PC games in the U.K. for the week ending February 4th. The new Resident Evil game was number one last week, but now drops to the fifth spot. Resident Evil 7 retains the top spot on the all platforms top 40 chart where the Hitman complete season disk debuts at number four. Here's the summary of what went down:
