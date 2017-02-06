 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Out of the Blue

[Feb 06, 2017, 08:23 am ET] - 19 Comments

I know nobody wants to entertain the specter of cheating in the Super Bowl, but yesterday was clearly Deflategate II. You can't tell me the Falcons balls weren't noticeably smaller in the second half. Just sayin'.

R.I.P.: David Axelrod, Influential Musician and Producer, Dies. Thanks Boing Boing.

Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Goodgame Big Farm.
Links: YouTuber Creates Lego Replica Of Lucio's Sonic Amplifier From Overwatch. Let's brick it DOWN!
Lady Gaga Panics After Hearing Name Called For Halftime Show While Waiting In Line For Bathroom.
Story: Lady Gaga's Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Drones Have a Bright Future.
Science: President Trump's EPA Administrator Nominee Scott Pruitt Has a Rep for Politicizing Science.
760-hp Quant 48Volt concept will debut at Geneva Motor Show. Thanks Hypothermia.
Blue-green meteor lights up skies over Illinois, other Midwestern states.
Media: 5 Reasons Movies Keep Getting Worse.
Watch reporter go face-first into giant snowman.
Squirrel Rescued From Cup.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Starbreeze Publishing Psychonauts 2
Rainbow Six Siege Velvet Shell Details
TimeSplitters: Rewind This Year
U.K. Sales Charts
Morning Interviews
Morning Previews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Conan Exiles Banishes Servers
Splash Damage Self-Publishing Dirty Bomb
Steam Top 10
Sunday Patches
Sunday Crowdfunding Roundup 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.