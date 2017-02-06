Out of the Blue

|
I know nobody wants to entertain the specter of cheating in the Super Bowl, but yesterday was clearly Deflategate II. You can't tell me the Falcons balls weren't noticeably smaller in the second half. Just sayin'.
R.I.P.: David Axelrod, Influential Musician and Producer, Dies. Thanks Boing Boing.
