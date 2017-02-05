Conan Exiles Banishes Servers

Right now there are nearly 7700 servers online running Conan Exiles. About 7500 of these are privately run servers, while 200 are official servers hosted by PingPerfect (source: http://topconanservers.com/)



Unfortunately, due to the overwhelming demand for servers and our needs for administrating them, our official partner has been unable to deliver the level of quality and service we require. Because of this we have mutually agreed to end the partnership. We are in the process of finding new partners with the ideal hardware we can move the existing game databases to. However, due to the high demand for Conan Exiles servers, many hosting companies are simply out of the hardware that we need and as such this process might take a few days.



In the meantime, we thank you for your patience and encourage you to play on any of the thousands of unofficial servers that are out there. Many are home to thriving and very welcoming communities. We sincerely apologize to everyone who has played and made progress on the official servers, but we think it is better to deal with this problem now rather than later.



As a result of this we have also had to remove the 25% Lifetime Discount offer from the Barbarian Edition. The provider assures us that those who have already purchased the Barbarian Edition will have their discount honored, but the discount will not be included in future purchases. The provider is currently out of stock, but hope to have new servers available soon. We know this is a problem with many other providers as well: the demand has simply been too overwhelming.



Lastly we just want to thank you for sticking with us through these initial teething problems. Early Access means that there will be issues, especially in the early days, but it also means that we as developers have to take responsibility to sort those issues out as soon as possible. We look forward to working closely with you, the players, in the months ahead.



Please feel free to join us in the discussion on the Steam forum and the Conan Exiles subreddit.



Best regards,

The Conan Exiles Team



PS: We would also like to add that we're keeping the game databases (characters, buildings, progression, etc) from the old servers and our plan is to re-implement them when the new servers roll out.