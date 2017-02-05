Conan Exiles Banishes Servers

Steam community announcement
for Conan Exiles
reveals that Funcom is
looking for a new host to provide servers for their survival game after
concluding their existing partner was not adequately supporting their needs
(thanks
PCGamesN
). This leaves them without official servers for the time being, so
in the meantime they urge players to use the many unofficial servers that are
available. Here's word on the problems and how they are looking to address them:
Right now there are nearly 7700 servers online running Conan Exiles.
About 7500 of these are privately run servers, while 200 are official servers
hosted by PingPerfect (source:
http://topconanservers.com/)
Unfortunately, due to the overwhelming demand for servers and our needs for
administrating them, our official partner has been unable to deliver the level
of quality and service we require. Because of this we have mutually agreed to
end the partnership. We are in the process of finding new partners with the
ideal hardware we can move the existing game databases to. However, due to the
high demand for Conan Exiles servers, many hosting companies are simply out of
the hardware that we need and as such this process might take a few days.
In the meantime, we thank you for your patience and encourage you to play on any
of the thousands of unofficial servers that are out there. Many are home to
thriving and very welcoming communities. We sincerely apologize to everyone who
has played and made progress on the official servers, but we think it is better
to deal with this problem now rather than later.
As a result of this we have also had to remove the 25% Lifetime Discount offer
from the Barbarian Edition. The provider assures us that those who have already
purchased the Barbarian Edition will have their discount honored, but the
discount will not be included in future purchases. The provider is currently out
of stock, but hope to have new servers available soon. We know this is a problem
with many other providers as well: the demand has simply been too overwhelming.
Lastly we just want to thank you for sticking with us through these initial
teething problems. Early Access means that there will be issues, especially in
the early days, but it also means that we as developers have to take
responsibility to sort those issues out as soon as possible. We look forward to
working closely with you, the players, in the months ahead.
Please feel free to join us in the discussion on the Steam forum and the Conan
Exiles subreddit.
Best regards,
The Conan Exiles Team
PS: We would also like to add that we're keeping the game databases (characters,
buildings, progression, etc) from the old servers and our plan is to
re-implement them when the new servers roll out.