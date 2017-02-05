Splash Damage Self-Publishing Dirty Bomb

|
Splash Damage will be self-publishing Dirty Bomb after acquiring the publishing rights to their free-to-play first-person shooter from Nexon. This video update has the news, though the link to Dirtybomb.com still resolves to Nexon's home for the game while they work on transitioning the game to Warchest, their own publishing division. Gamasutra transcribes the important details:
