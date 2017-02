Splash Damage Self-Publishing Dirty Bomb

"Splash Damage is taking over Dirty Bomb. The ink is drying on a deal with Nexon that'll give us full publishing control of the game. And this means everything. Marketing, servers, anti-cheat: the lot," explained Splash Damage's community manager.



"Initially you shouldn't notice any difference, but there are a number of areas we want to improve. One of your most important issues is hackers, so we're replacing the existing anti-cheat system with EasyAntiCheat. This is used by other huge online shooters to deal with cheaters, and will be going into the game next week."

Splash Damage will be self-publishingafter acquiring the publishing rights to their free-to-play first-person shooter from Nexon. This video update has the news, though the link to Dirtybomb.com still resolves to Nexon's home for the game while they work on transitioning the game to Warchest, their own publishing division. Gamasutra transcribes the important details: