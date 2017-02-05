Splash Damage Self-Publishing Dirty Bomb

"Splash Damage is taking over Dirty Bomb. The ink is drying on a deal with Nexon that'll give us full publishing control of the game. And this means everything. Marketing, servers, anti-cheat: the lot," explained Splash Damage's community manager.



"Initially you shouldn't notice any difference, but there are a number of areas we want to improve. One of your most important issues is hackers, so we're replacing the existing anti-cheat system with EasyAntiCheat. This is used by other huge online shooters to deal with cheaters, and will be going into the game next week."