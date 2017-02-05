 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Steam Top 10

[Feb 05, 2017, 11:43 am ET] - 12 Comments

Here's Valve's list of the 10 bestselling titles on Steam for last week:

  1. Conan Exiles
  2. ARK: Survival Evolved
  3. For Honor
  4. RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard / BIOHAZARD 7 resident evil
  5. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege
  6. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition
  7. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  8. H1Z1: King of the Kill
  9. ARK: Scorched Earth - Expansion Pack
  10. Grand Theft Auto V

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Conan Exiles Banishes Servers
Splash Damage Self-Publishing Dirty Bomb
Steam Top 10
Sunday Patches
Sunday Crowdfunding Roundup
Sunday Interviews
Sunday Metaverse
etc.
Out of the Blue
Husk Released
Saturday Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Saturday Interviews
Saturday Consolidation
Saturday Mobilization
Saturday Metaverse
Saturday Tech Bits
Saturday Safety Dance
Saturday Legal Briefs
Game Reviews 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.