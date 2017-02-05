Sunday Crowdfunding Roundup

Die for Valhalla! - beat 'em up arcade adventure by Indie Designers —
Kickstarter. "Die for Valhalla! is a beat ‘em up with a paranormal
twist. You are a Valkyrie, a ghostly witch, sent to help Vikings save their
world. You summon heroes from Valhalla and make them hack, slash and crush.
Your job is to make sure they take down as many enemies as possible before
they Die for Valhalla! You will also discover tales about Vikings and their
Myths. As a Valkyrie, you will seek the truth about yourself and the nature
of the world. Things are not always what they seem." Also on
Steam Greenlight. Here's
a trailer.