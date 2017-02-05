Sunday Crowdfunding Roundup

 
[Feb 05, 2017, 11:43 am ET] - Post a Comment

  • Die for Valhalla! - beat 'em up arcade adventure by Indie Designers — Kickstarter. "Die for Valhalla! is a beat ‘em up with a paranormal twist. You are a Valkyrie, a ghostly witch, sent to help Vikings save their world. You summon heroes from Valhalla and make them hack, slash and crush. Your job is to make sure they take down as many enemies as possible before they Die for Valhalla! You will also discover tales about Vikings and their Myths. As a Valkyrie, you will seek the truth about yourself and the nature of the world. Things are not always what they seem." Also on Steam Greenlight. Here's a trailer.
  • The Finnish Museum of Games now open after a crowdfunding campaign. This post outlines their exhibits and this one shows off some brilliant thematic rooms. Thanks Morris.

Game Reviews 		  

 


