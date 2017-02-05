Out of the Blue

 
[Feb 05, 2017, 11:42 am ET] - 34 Comments

Well we have finally arrived at the big game. But in addition to the Puppy Bowl, there is also the Super Bowl today, so there's something to distract non-animal lovers. Here's looking forward to the game, and hoping it's a good one. Remember, please don't double-dip the guacamole, and keep your balls properly inflated.

Super Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Greetings From Potato Island.
Story: Super Bowl 2017 survey- Ex-NFL stars weigh in on state of the game.
Science: Scientists plan to march on Washington — but where will it get them?
Why the sounds of eating make some people so angry.
Media: LIFE - Big Game Spot (In Theaters March 24). Thanks Hypothermia.
If "Real People" Commercials Were Real Life.
Epic Crossover Fail.

