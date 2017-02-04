Husk Released

Husk is a down-to-earth survival-horror, about harm, pain and seeking forgiveness in Shivercliff, a town abandoned for unknown reasons.

A tribute to classical thrillers like Silent Hill or Twin Peaks.



It's 1995, you’re Matthew Palmer and you’ve just woken up after a train crash. There's nobody around you. Especially, there’s no trace of your wife and daughter.

The only sign indicating where you are says:



Welcome to Shivercliff.



Features:

Down-to-earth storyline touching problems of violence and alcohol addiction

Immersive narration

90's climate with a lot of references

Inspired by titles like Silent Hill or Alan Wake

Different locations of Shivercliff town and its surroundings

Different types of monsters and boss fights

Classical survival horror

Dedicated soundtrack created by Arkadiusz Reikowski

4-5 hours of gameplay

Powered by Unreal Engine 4