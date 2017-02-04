 
Husk Released

[Feb 04, 2017, 5:34 pm ET] - 2 Comments

Husk is now available on Steam, offering a first-person horror game for Windows. The release trailer introduces the game in a disturbing manner that befits the genre. The early feedback on the game is critical, and the release is followed by this post outlining plans to update the user experience with improvements in the near future. Word is, "Please stay with us - this is definitely not the end of our work on Husk." Here's a bit on the game:

Husk is a down-to-earth survival-horror, about harm, pain and seeking forgiveness in Shivercliff, a town abandoned for unknown reasons.
A tribute to classical thrillers like Silent Hill or Twin Peaks.

It's 1995, you’re Matthew Palmer and you’ve just woken up after a train crash. There's nobody around you. Especially, there’s no trace of your wife and daughter.
The only sign indicating where you are says:

Welcome to Shivercliff.

Features:

  • Down-to-earth storyline touching problems of violence and alcohol addiction
  • Immersive narration
  • 90's climate with a lot of references
  • Inspired by titles like Silent Hill or Alan Wake
  • Different locations of Shivercliff town and its surroundings
  • Different types of monsters and boss fights
  • Classical survival horror
  • Dedicated soundtrack created by Arkadiusz Reikowski
  • 4-5 hours of gameplay
  • Powered by Unreal Engine 4

