Husk Released

Husk is now available on Steam, offering a first-person horror game for Windows. The release trailer introduces the game in a disturbing manner that befits the genre. The early feedback on the game is critical, and the release is followed by this post outlining plans to update the user experience with improvements in the near future. Word is, "Please stay with us - this is definitely not the end of our work on Husk." Here's a bit on the game:
