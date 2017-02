Husk Released

Husk is a down-to-earth survival-horror, about harm, pain and seeking forgiveness in Shivercliff, a town abandoned for unknown reasons.

A tribute to classical thrillers like Silent Hill or Twin Peaks.



It's 1995, you’re Matthew Palmer and you’ve just woken up after a train crash. There's nobody around you. Especially, there’s no trace of your wife and daughter.

The only sign indicating where you are says:



Welcome to Shivercliff.



Features: Down-to-earth storyline touching problems of violence and alcohol addiction

Immersive narration

90's climate with a lot of references

Inspired by titles like Silent Hill or Alan Wake

Different locations of Shivercliff town and its surroundings

Different types of monsters and boss fights

Classical survival horror

Dedicated soundtrack created by Arkadiusz Reikowski

4-5 hours of gameplay

Powered by Unreal Engine 4

Husk is now available on Steam , offering a first-person horror game for Windows. The release trailer introduces the game in a disturbing manner that befits the genre. The early feedback on the game is critical, and the release is followed by this post outlining plans to update the user experience with improvements in the near future. Word is, "Please stay with us - this is definitely not the end of our work on Husk." Here's a bit on the game: