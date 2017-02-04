 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Out of the Blue

[Feb 04, 2017, 5:33 pm ET] - Post a Comment

City Slickers in Westworld (NSFW). Completely awesome mashup. Features Billy Crystal, Daniel Stern, Luke Hemsworth, Angela Sarafyan (Clementine), and Ptolemy Slocum (the Dominoes Pizza dude).

Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Scrap GL 2.
Link: Why Deep Space Nine and Voyager Aren’t On Blu-ray… And Why They May Never Be. Thanks Kxmode.
Science: How to reset your body clock, and get better sleep, with hiking boots and a tent.
Media: WowCraft Ep 33 Get On My Level.
RESIDENT EVIL 7: BIOHAZARD (Honest Game Trailers).
The Funnies:

 

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Husk Released
Saturday Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Saturday Interviews
Saturday Consolidation
Saturday Mobilization
Saturday Metaverse
Saturday Tech Bits
Saturday Safety Dance
Saturday Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
Out of the Blue
Lúcio Coming to Heroes of the Storm
NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 Road to Boruto Launches
Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Beta Testing
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Previews 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.