Out of the Blue

City Slickers in Westworld (NSFW). Completely awesome mashup. Features Billy Crystal, Daniel Stern, Luke Hemsworth, Angela Sarafyan (Clementine), and Ptolemy Slocum (the Dominoes Pizza dude).
