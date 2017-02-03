 
Lúcio Coming to Heroes of the Storm

[Feb 03, 2017, 4:31 pm ET] - 2 Comments

This trailer reveals that Lúcio from Overwatch is the next character coming to Heroes of the Storm. Word is the skating medic will arrive on the PTR on February 6th. Here's the description of the video: "The Nexus has a new musical guest: Lúcio! Debuting in the Nexus during our Feb 6 PTR, experience our newest Support Hero and get ready to drop the beat in all your favorite battlegrounds. It’s time to heal up!"

