NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 Road to Boruto Launches

[Feb 03, 2017, 4:31 pm ET] - Post a Comment

BANDAI NAMCO announces the release of Road to Boruto, the promised DLC for NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4. The recent launch trailer shows off gameplay, and here's word:

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc., the premier anime videogame publisher and developer has released the NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™: Ultimate Ninja® STORM 4 Road to Boruto in the Americas on the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and Xbox One for $49.99 and $50.02 on STEAM™ The explosive conclusion to the Ultimate Ninja STORM series collects all the DLC content packs for Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 and introduces an all new adventure set years after the end of the NARUTO SHIPPUDEN series with Naruto Uzumaki’s son, Boruto and his friends as they prepare for their Chunin exams and confront a new evil. Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 owners will also be able to purchase the Road to Boruto DLC expansion digitally for $19.99 on the PlayStation 4 system, Xbox One, and STEAM.

A new generation of ninja enters the fray as players control Boruto Uzumaki, the son of Naruto Uzumaki, seventh Hokage of Hidden Leaf Village. Play through an all-new story mode chronicling the events of Boruto: Naruto the Movie featuring cinematic boss fights and the electrifying gameplay that has made the Ultimate Ninja STORM games a multi million selling franchise. Take control of brand new characters including Boruto Uzumaki, Sarada Uchiha, MItsuki, Seventh Hokage Naruto, Wandering Sasuke, and Mecha Naruto, each with new moves and Hidden Techniques.

“The new adventure mode and characters found in Road to Boruto offer an exciting conclusion to the NARUTO SHIPPUDEN anime series,” said Eric Hartness, Vice President of Marketing for BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. “The passion and love that developer CyberConnect2 has for both video games and the NARUTO franchise shines through once again.”

