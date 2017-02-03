NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 Road to Boruto Launches

BANDAI NAMCO announces the release of Road to Boruto, the promised DLC
for NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4. The
recent launch trailer
shows off gameplay, and here's word:
BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America
Inc., the premier anime videogame publisher and developer has released the
NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™: Ultimate Ninja® STORM 4 Road to Boruto in the Americas on the
PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and Xbox One for $49.99 and $50.02
on STEAM™ The explosive conclusion to the Ultimate Ninja STORM series collects
all the DLC content packs for Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 and introduces an all new
adventure set years after the end of the NARUTO SHIPPUDEN series with Naruto
Uzumaki’s son, Boruto and his friends as they prepare for their Chunin exams and
confront a new evil. Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 owners will also be able to purchase
the Road to Boruto DLC expansion digitally for $19.99 on the PlayStation 4
system, Xbox One, and STEAM.
A new generation of ninja enters the fray as players control Boruto Uzumaki, the
son of Naruto Uzumaki, seventh Hokage of Hidden Leaf Village. Play through an
all-new story mode chronicling the events of Boruto: Naruto the Movie featuring
cinematic boss fights and the electrifying gameplay that has made the Ultimate
Ninja STORM games a multi million selling franchise. Take control of brand new
characters including Boruto Uzumaki, Sarada Uchiha, MItsuki, Seventh Hokage
Naruto, Wandering Sasuke, and Mecha Naruto, each with new moves and Hidden
Techniques.
“The new adventure mode and characters found in Road to Boruto offer an exciting
conclusion to the NARUTO SHIPPUDEN anime series,” said Eric Hartness, Vice
President of Marketing for BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. “The passion
and love that developer CyberConnect2 has for both video games and the NARUTO
franchise shines through once again.”