Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Beta Testing

"We'd like to give everyone who registered for the beta a big THANK YOU. You have to throw away everything you know about the series, since Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 is a redefinition of the franchise developed from scratch and with a much-higher budget," said Marek Tymiński, CEO of CI Games. "This beta includes two single-player missions from the beginning of the game, and is just a glimpse of what you'll experience in the full open-world game. Every bit of feedback you give is invaluable to us, and we'll listen closely to all comments. We're committed to making Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 one of the best games you'll play this year, and will do everything we can to meet your expectations. It's a real treat to know the game will soon be played by so many of our fans."