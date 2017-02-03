 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Beta Testing

[Feb 03, 2017, 4:31 pm ET] - 3 Comments

Promised beta testing of Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 is now underway, and CI Games says anyone interested in participating can still register on this website. They offer this trailer to show off what to expect from the first-person shooter sequel, and offer the following message:

"We'd like to give everyone who registered for the beta a big THANK YOU. You have to throw away everything you know about the series, since Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 is a redefinition of the franchise developed from scratch and with a much-higher budget," said Marek Tymiński, CEO of CI Games. "This beta includes two single-player missions from the beginning of the game, and is just a glimpse of what you'll experience in the full open-world game. Every bit of feedback you give is invaluable to us, and we'll listen closely to all comments. We're committed to making Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 one of the best games you'll play this year, and will do everything we can to meet your expectations. It's a real treat to know the game will soon be played by so many of our fans."

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Lúcio Coming to Heroes of the Storm
NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 Road to Boruto Launches
Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Beta Testing
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Mafia III Expansion Plans
American Truck Simulator Going to New Mexico
More Overwatch Cheaters Banned
The Red Solstice Free Weekend
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Consolidation 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.