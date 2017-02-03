 
Mafia III Expansion Plans

[Feb 03, 2017, 09:21 am ET] - 6 Comments

There is an outline of how the Mafia III story will continue this year on the Mafia website, where they have added three story expansions to the roadmap for the open-world crime sequel. They include specific dates in what they call a "targeted timeline," but warn that release dates may shift "slightly" along the way. There is a quick Q&A on the first expansion along with the following overview of the plan:

Ever since the team wrapped production for the game’s launch, we’ve been hard at work expanding the world of New Bordeaux. So, with that, here’s what you can look forward to in 2017. As we said above, keep in mind that precise dates may shift.

“Faster, Baby!”
End of March 2017
Fast cars, dramatic chases, and epic stunt driving take center stage as Lincoln joins forces with Roxy Laveau, a sister-in-arms out to take down a corrupt Sheriff terrorizing Civil Rights activists on the outskirts of New Bordeaux.

“Stones Unturned”
May 2017
When a merciless rival resurfaces in New Bordeaux, Lincoln must join forces with CIA agent John Donovan to settle a blood feud that began in the war-torn jungles of Vietnam.

“Sign of the Times”
July 2017
A string of ritualistic killings has New Bordeaux on the edge of terror. At Father James’ request, Lincoln agrees to hunt down the cult responsible, a quest that will take him from the dark heart of the old bayou to the drug-ridden counterculture of the inner city.

All three of these story expansions will deliver tight, focused, and compelling narratives, while also introducing new gameplay mechanics, activities, environments and rewards.

