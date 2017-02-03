American Truck Simulator Going to New Mexico

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
The SCS Software blog celebrates the first anniversary of the release of American Truck Simulator. To mark the occasion they detail an upcoming expansion that will take the transport simulation into New Mexico, though there's no word on whether you will be hauling meth for Walter White. They offer some screenshots of the new environments along with this roadmap:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 3 February 2017, 16:12.
Chatbear Announcements.