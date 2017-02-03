 
American Truck Simulator Going to New Mexico

[Feb 03, 2017, 09:21 am ET] - 10 Comments

The SCS Software blog celebrates the first anniversary of the release of American Truck Simulator. To mark the occasion they detail an upcoming expansion that will take the transport simulation into New Mexico, though there's no word on whether you will be hauling meth for Walter White. They offer some screenshots of the new environments along with this roadmap:

Today marks one year anniversary of American Truck Simulator's release. When we started working on the game way back several years ago, it was with a tiny team of five people, and still we were not sure if we can sustain the development. But we persisted, and were rewarded by a very strong launch on the market and a warm reception by the community as well as gaming press. This gave us the confidence to bolster the team and raise our ambition for the scale of the project.

At this moment, over 20 people focus solely on ATS development; an internal team plus a network of full-time contractors. Still it is not enough. We are well aware that the game's fans would like to see more content, more vehicles, more game features, more optimizations, faster progress. To make this possible, we keep growing the company - our vision is to at least double our production bandwidth for both American Truck as well as Euro Truck 2. We have been adding a few new people to the company pretty much every month during 2016, and we'll definitely keep on growing through 2017. All this new talent does and will make a difference that you should definitely notice.

We are happy to confirm that the next map expansion for American Truck Simulator will be the state of New Mexico!

