More Overwatch Cheaters Banned

[Feb 03, 2017, 09:21 am ET] - 6 Comments

PC Gamer says that translating this Korean thread reveals that Blizzard has banned another 22,000+ players in Korea for hacking in Overwatch. The post notes the futile nature of such a measure since so many players access the game in Korea through "PC Bang" gaming centers for an hourly fee, so some of the accounts being banned do not actually belong to the cheaters. Word is most of the bans were for using third-party software in the game, and they have a translation of Blizzard's comment on the topic:

Creating and delivering a pleasant game environment for the majority of good players is of paramount importance to us and we are committed to taking all the steps we can take to create, distribute and use our programs. We are also aware of the fact that our programs are circulated through various communities, and we will prepare countermeasures.

