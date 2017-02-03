More Overwatch Cheaters Banned

|
PC Gamer says that translating this Korean thread reveals that Blizzard has banned another 22,000+ players in Korea for hacking in Overwatch. The post notes the futile nature of such a measure since so many players access the game in Korea through "PC Bang" gaming centers for an hourly fee, so some of the accounts being banned do not actually belong to the cheaters. Word is most of the bans were for using third-party software in the game, and they have a translation of Blizzard's comment on the topic:
