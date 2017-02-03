 
The Red Solstice Free Weekend

[Feb 03, 2017, 09:21 am ET] - 2 Comments

Steam offers the chance to get your ass to Mars for free in a free weekend that's now underway in The Red Solstice, an action/RPG set on the red planet (thanks Ant). For those who find the game appealing, it is also currently on sale. This post covers the news as well as the game's latest update.

The Red Solstice is FREE to play for everyone next few days!

As promised, new things have been added to the game.

New Mode, Outpost defense:

Goal is simple, survive as long as you can defending your outpost and hopefully enjoying the starship troopers feeling in TRS

  • Outpost has 300 HP, if player is out of outpost, HP will drop by 5 for each player outside.
  • Reaper turret missions are spawned every 5 waves.
  • Some waves are extra hard.
  • Supplies are given every 60 seconds, waves in normal mode are 60 sec, fast mode is 30

