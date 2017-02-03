Out of the Blue

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Happy Groundhog Day! As I mentioned yesterday this has been a pretty mild winter here in the northeast, but that doesn't reduce hopes for an early spring, so lets turn to the weather rodents. As unlikely as it seems based on how overcast is was yesterday, apparently Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, leading to his prediction of six more weeks of winter. But even closer to the BlueTower is Staten Island Chuck, reputed to have an 80% success rate, and beloved for his feisty relationship with publicity-hungry mayors (Mayor de Blasio did not attend today after dropping Chuck in 2014 though it was later reported to be a female stand-in after this accidental public execution). Chuck (presuming the substitute groundhog story isn't a conspiracy) did not see his shadow, and called for an early spring. Reports that Chuck called Phil an untalented hack along the way remain unconfirmed. It's frustrating to get mixed results from such an exact science like shadow spotting, but there it is.
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 3 February 2017, 16:12.
Chatbear Announcements.