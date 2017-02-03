 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Out of the Blue

[Feb 03, 2017, 09:20 am ET] - 22 Comments

Happy Groundhog Day! As I mentioned yesterday  this has been a pretty mild winter here in the northeast, but that doesn't reduce hopes for an early spring, so lets turn to the weather rodents. As unlikely as it seems based on how overcast is was yesterday, apparently Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, leading to his prediction of six more weeks of winter. But even closer to the BlueTower is Staten Island Chuck, reputed to have an 80% success rate, and beloved for his feisty relationship with publicity-hungry mayors (Mayor de Blasio did not attend today after dropping Chuck in 2014 though it was later reported to be a female stand-in after this accidental public execution). Chuck (presuming the substitute groundhog story isn't a conspiracy) did not see his shadow, and called for an early spring. Reports that Chuck called Phil an untalented hack along the way remain unconfirmed. It's frustrating to get mixed results from such an exact science like shadow spotting, but there it is.

Ned Ryerson Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Badland.
Science: Watch How Terrifyingly Bad Car Safety Was Just 20 Years Ago.
Mauritius: Lost Continent Found Under Island.
Media: Hero Attempts To Free Firefighters From Certain Death.
15 Restaurants You Won’t Believe Actually Exist.
Tiny Fennec Fox Kit Born at Sydney's Taronga Zoo.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Mafia III Expansion Plans
American Truck Simulator Going to New Mexico
More Overwatch Cheaters Banned
The Red Solstice Free Weekend
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Tech Bits
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Rainbow Six Siege Free Weekend
Galactic Civilizations III: Crusade Announced
Stellaris: Utopia Announced
Diluvion Released
Sovereignty: Crown of Kings Released
For Honor Season Pass and Free DLC Revealed
Evening Patches
On Sale 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.