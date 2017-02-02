Rainbow Six Siege Free Weekend

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Steam News announces the previously revealed free weekend for Rainbow Six Siege is now underway. The free weekend runs into Sunday afternoon, and if you enjoy the game, it's currently on sale for half off. This post has more:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 3 February 2017, 01:32.
Chatbear Announcements.