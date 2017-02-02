 
Rainbow Six Siege Free Weekend

[Feb 02, 2017, 8:36 pm ET] - 7 Comments

Steam News announces the previously revealed free weekend for Rainbow Six Siege is now underway. The free weekend runs into Sunday afternoon, and if you enjoy the game, it's currently on sale for half off. This post has more:

More than a year after its release, Rainbow Six Siege is going stronger than ever, with a continually growing player base, high-profile tournaments, and a second year's worth of DLC releases on the horizon. If you'd like to discover the speed, strategy, and tension of Rainbow Six Siege's high-stakes counterterrorism matches for yourself, you can jump in for free on all platforms from February 2-5. The free version of Rainbow Six Siege offers access to all of the maps, modes, and Operators present in the full version, giving you the full Siege experience over the free weekend. And if you want to keep playing after February 5, you can grab the full version at a 50% discount for a limited time, and keep all the progress you made during the trial period. The fun starts February 2, so gear up and get ready to breach.

