Galactic Civilizations III: Crusade Announced

Stardock announces Galactic Civilizations III: Crusade, which will be their
biggest expansion ever when it is released in the spring. This will add
interactive planetary invasions, espionage and a deeper economic system to the
4X strategy game, features Stardock says were frequently requested. This will
also introduce new alien civilizations, galactic citizens, and a civilization
builder that will allow you to "create and play with (or against) any sci-fi or
fantasy civilization you can imagine." Development will be chronicled in a
series of developer diaries, and the
first one of these is already online. Here's
a trailer and the
announcement:
Stardock announced Crusade, the long awaited expansion to
its popular space 4X strategy game Galactic Civilizations III today.
The expansion adds a host of much anticipated features such as interactive
planetary invasions, espionage, galactic citizens, a civilization builder, new
playable civilizations, a new campaign, an updated diplomacy system, an updated
graphics engine and much more.
"Our focus with Crusade has been to create a much deeper yet more approachable
space strategy game," said Paul Boyer, Lead Designer of Galactic Civilizations
III. "At the heart of your civilization are your citizens. What you do with your
citizens, whether that be training them to be scientists, engineers, farmers,
soldiers, diplomats, merchants and where you send them will determine how your
civilization evolves."
Galactic Civilizations III: Crusade adds an extensive list of features, many of
which fans have been asking for. A few notable examples include:
Interactive Invasions: Conquering an entire planet
is no small feat. Now, players will take citizens that have been trained as
soldiers and battle it out across the planet's surface. Invaders choose
where they will land and defenders will choose where they will resist, both
decisions requiring considerable strategic thinking.
Galactic Citizens: The player's agency within
their civilizations are now expressed through their citizens. Citizens are
created every several turns and can be specialized by the player into
numerous specializations to help boost their civilization globally or to
enhance a specific planet.
Espionage: Citizens trained as spies can now be
used to to take down adversaries from behind the scenes. Players can use
spies to destroy planetary improvements, steal technology or assassinate
enemy agents.
Civilization Builder: From the main menu players
can now design their own unique civilization including all the ships that
player will use for each role. Players can design their own custom ships or
download any of the over 12,000 ships that are available via Steam Workshop.
With the Civilization Builder, players can literally create any fantasy or
sci-fi civilization they can imagine and pit them against each other.
Crusade: The new single-player campaign introduces
players to some of the new alien civilizations that the expansion introduces
as well as provides a story-driven narrative of making the mistake that
those soft, pink hominids of Sol 3 are push-overs.
Galactic Civilizations III: Crusade is set to release this Spring for $19.99 for
existing Galactic Civilizations III owners. A weekly Development Diary going
over the major new features begins today. Check out
www.galciv3.com to see the first one.