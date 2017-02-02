Stellaris: Utopia Announced

Paradox Interactive announces Stellaris: Utopia, the first expansion for
Stellaris, their sci-fi strategy game.
This short teaser
offers a first look and this product section
is online, saying this is coming soon. Here's the plan:
We reach for the stars for many reasons. They challenge us to explore. They
dare us to explain. They prod us to expand. But, most of all, the universe
offers every space-faring race a new start. This is the chance to perfect the
species and to reach new heights of self-awareness, technological prowess or
spiritual enlightenment. You can only get to Utopia by moving faster than light.
Stellaris: Utopia is the first major gameplay expansion to Stellaris,
Paradox’s critically acclaimed and best selling strategy game about building an
empire in new galaxies. Utopia introduces new options for developing your
empire, with new types of space stations and constructions that open alternate
avenues for making your species the dominant power in the galaxy.
One of the core improvements in Utopia is the introduction of Ascension
Perks. As your species advances and gains new traditions, it can choose how it
wants to evolve as it is further enlightened. You can choose between a
biological path, a psionic path or a synthetic path, with various options within
these broad categories. Body, Mind or Machine - how will your species challenge
the future?
Utopia also includes:
Megastructures: Build wondrous structures in your systems including Dyson
Spheres and ring worlds, bringing both prestige and major advantages to your
race.
Habitat Stations: Build “tall” and establish space stations that will house more
population, serving the role of planets in a small and confined empire.
Rights and Privileges: Set specific policies for which of the many species under
your thumb will have the rights and privileges of full citizenship. Build an
egalitarian paradise or follow a caste system.
And even more improvements and updates, including (as is traditional with all of
our paid content releases) free updates for every Stellaris owner!
Stellaris: Utopia brings even greater depth and variety to a game already
celebrated for its story-telling power and near endless possibilities. Are you
ready for perfection?