Diluvion Released

Deep below the frozen surface of a world devastated by a global flood rests an enormous undersea realm teeming with derelict vessels, unknown terrors and the last remnants of human civilization. As a freelance captain hunting riches and glory, Diluvion lets players pilot their very own submersibles, assembling their crew, managing resources, discovering uncharted harbors, trading loot, collecting bounties and fending off threats human and inhuman in real-time 3D combat to survive. Players can even build their own home bases to shelter their growing fleet of nine unique and upgradable ships over the course of their adventure through this hauntingly beautiful domain.