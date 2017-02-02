Diluvion Released

|
Publisher Gambitious Digital Entertainment and developer Arachnid Games announce the release of Diluvion, their submarine exploration and action game for Windows and OS X. The game is available on GOG.com, Humble Store, and Steam, and there is also a premium Diluvion Fleet Edition with an exclusive playable submarine, a digital art book, and a soundtrack. The launch trailer offers a look, and here's word:
