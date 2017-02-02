 
Diluvion Released

[Feb 02, 2017, 8:36 pm ET] - 2 Comments

Publisher Gambitious Digital Entertainment and developer Arachnid Games announce the release of Diluvion, their submarine exploration and action game for Windows and OS X. The game is available on GOG.com, Humble Store, and Steam, and there is also a premium Diluvion Fleet Edition with an exclusive playable submarine, a digital art book, and a soundtrack. The launch trailer offers a look, and here's word:

Deep below the frozen surface of a world devastated by a global flood rests an enormous undersea realm teeming with derelict vessels, unknown terrors and the last remnants of human civilization. As a freelance captain hunting riches and glory, Diluvion lets players pilot their very own submersibles, assembling their crew, managing resources, discovering uncharted harbors, trading loot, collecting bounties and fending off threats human and inhuman in real-time 3D combat to survive. Players can even build their own home bases to shelter their growing fleet of nine unique and upgradable ships over the course of their adventure through this hauntingly beautiful domain.

