Sovereignty: Crown of Kings Released

[Feb 02, 2017, 8:36 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Slitherine now offers Sovereignty: Crown of Kings, a fantasy-themed 4X strategy game that has just graduated out of early access. This trailer celebrates the news, and the announcement fills in the details on the game:

The 4x fantasy title Sovereignty has finally clawed its way out of the clutches of Early Access into the gaming universe.

The game aims to fill a big gap in the market, with its 4X approach, brought to a fantasy world.

Mixing grand strategy, where resource management, diplomacy, and military aspects are key to progress and turn-based battles, where players are confronted with tactical issues.

The game features a bevy of different races and cultures, including Giants, Orcs, Humans, Dwarves, Elves and even chaotic evil factions. The game also includes a diplomacy, trade, recruitment and magic system that really fleshes out the existing concepts.

Although not an RPG, it makes use of the Good/Evil system present in many of these games. Some countries will be good, focused on chivalry and the betterment of society as a whole. Others, such as the dark and deeply occult wizards of Maledor, or the vicious Khazoth Orcs will have only plunder and destruction on their minds, falling into the Chaotic Evil category. With over 35 factions, each person is sure to find what they are looking for in this gem of a game.

