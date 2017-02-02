 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

For Honor Season Pass and Free DLC Revealed

[Feb 02, 2017, 8:36 pm ET] - 2 Comments

UbiBlog has details on a season pass of DLC that will follow the release of For Honor, as well as plans for some free content for the sword fighting game. Here's a new trailer and here's the news:

The contents of the For Honor Season Pass have been revealed. Let’s take a look at what it includes:

  • Six new Heroes – These will be released in batches of two at the beginning of each new season of the Faction War. Season Pass owners will have access to these Heroes seven days before they are available to all players. After the Season Pass early access period, these Heroes can be unlocked with Steel, For Honor’s in-game currency that can be earned by completing matches and in-game challenges.
  • Six elite outfits to customize the new heroes
  • Exclusive sunbeam effect on emotes for all Heroes
  • Three exclusive emblem outlines
  • Three scavenger crates that unlock additional gear
  • 30-Day Champion Status – Gives XP boosts to you and your friends, as well as more XP from crafting and more loot at the end of matches.

In addition to the Season Pass content, For Honor will feature free downloadable content that will be released over the course of the three seasons. This content includes new maps, modes, and gear that will be available to all players, but Season Pass owners will have an early access period for some elements of this content as well.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Rainbow Six Siege Free Weekend
Galactic Civilizations III: Crusade Announced
Stellaris: Utopia Announced
Diluvion Released
Sovereignty: Crown of Kings Released
For Honor Season Pass and Free DLC Revealed
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
EU Probing Steam and Others for Region Blocking Games
WBIE Announcement Tease
GTR 3 Revealed 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.