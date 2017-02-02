For Honor Season Pass and Free DLC Revealed

UbiBlog has details on a season pass of DLC that will follow the release
of For Honor, as well as plans for some free content for the sword fighting
game. Here's a new trailer and
here's the news:
The contents of the For Honor Season Pass have been
revealed. Let’s take a look at what it includes:
Six new Heroes – These will be released in batches
of two at the beginning of each new season of the Faction War. Season Pass
owners will have access to these Heroes seven days before they are available
to all players. After the Season Pass early access period, these Heroes can
be unlocked with Steel, For Honor’s in-game currency that can be earned by
completing matches and in-game challenges.
Six elite outfits to customize the new heroes
Exclusive sunbeam effect on emotes for all Heroes
Three exclusive emblem outlines
Three scavenger crates that unlock additional gear
30-Day Champion Status – Gives XP boosts to you
and your friends, as well as more XP from crafting and more loot at the end
of matches.
In addition to the Season Pass content, For Honor will feature free
downloadable content that will be released over the course of the three seasons.
This content includes new maps, modes, and gear that will be available to all
players, but Season Pass owners will have an early access period for some
elements of this content as well.