For Honor Season Pass and Free DLC Revealed

The contents of the For Honor Season Pass have been revealed. Let’s take a look at what it includes:

Six new Heroes – These will be released in batches of two at the beginning of each new season of the Faction War. Season Pass owners will have access to these Heroes seven days before they are available to all players. After the Season Pass early access period, these Heroes can be unlocked with Steel, For Honor’s in-game currency that can be earned by completing matches and in-game challenges.

Six elite outfits to customize the new heroes

Exclusive sunbeam effect on emotes for all Heroes

Three exclusive emblem outlines

Three scavenger crates that unlock additional gear

30-Day Champion Status – Gives XP boosts to you and your friends, as well as more XP from crafting and more loot at the end of matches.

In addition to the Season Pass content, For Honor will feature free downloadable content that will be released over the course of the three seasons. This content includes new maps, modes, and gear that will be available to all players, but Season Pass owners will have an early access period for some elements of this content as well.