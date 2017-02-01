ZeniMax Wins $500M in Oculus Lawsuit

|
ZeniMax has won a $500 million judgment in its lawsuit versus Oculus, though the jury did not find they had misappropriated trade secrets, reports Polygon. The half-billion dollars is for failing to abide by an NDA, copyright infringement, and false designation $300M of that will come from Oculus, $150M from CEO Brendan Iribe, and $50M from company founder Palmer Luckey. Polygon says Oculus says they will appeal, but are looking forward to putting the case behind them, expressing their commitment to the long term success of virtual reality, the technology at the heart of the lawsuit. On the other side of the decision, ZeniMax says it may seek court order to halt sale of current Oculus Rift headsets.
