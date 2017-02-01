Rainbow Six Siege Operation Velvet Shell Video

“Let’s see those pretty faces,” says Mira, one of the two new Operators in Rainbow Six Siege’s Velvet Shell DLC, as she plasters a breaching device across a reinforced barrier. The charge punches a perfect, rectangular murder hole through the steel barricade, but there’s more to it than that – and you can see what happens next when Velvet Shell is revealed in full during the Six Invitational, which runs from February 3-5.



Mira is one of two new Operators from Spain’s Grupo Especial de Operaciones (GEO), and along with her cohort Jackal, she’ll be available to unlock and command when the Velvet Shell DLC arrives. Both Operators, along with the new Coastline map on the Spanish island of Ibiza, will be shown on February 2 in a series of livestreamed panels during the Six Invitational. Check out the full schedule for the tournaments and panels unfolding over the weekend, and find out more about Rainbow Six Siege below:



Rainbow Six Siege – Velvet Shell DLC Live Demo Announced

Rainbow Six Siege – First Velvet Shell Operator Revealed

Rainbow Six Siege – See a Video Preview of Operation Velvet Shell DLC’s Coastline Map