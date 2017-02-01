 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Velvet Shell Video

[Feb 01, 2017, 7:39 pm ET] - Post a Comment

UbiBlog offers a new video from Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege introducing Mira, one of the new operators in the upcoming Operation Velvet Shell DLC for the first-person shooter. The video comes along with some details about the character:

“Let’s see those pretty faces,” says Mira, one of the two new Operators in Rainbow Six Siege’s Velvet Shell DLC, as she plasters a breaching device across a reinforced barrier. The charge punches a perfect, rectangular murder hole through the steel barricade, but there’s more to it than that – and you can see what happens next when Velvet Shell is revealed in full during the Six Invitational, which runs from February 3-5.

Mira is one of two new Operators from Spain’s Grupo Especial de Operaciones (GEO), and along with her cohort Jackal, she’ll be available to unlock and command when the Velvet Shell DLC arrives. Both Operators, along with the new Coastline map on the Spanish island of Ibiza, will be shown on February 2 in a series of livestreamed panels during the Six Invitational. Check out the full schedule for the tournaments and panels unfolding over the weekend, and find out more about Rainbow Six Siege below:

Rainbow Six Siege – Velvet Shell DLC Live Demo Announced
Rainbow Six Siege – First Velvet Shell Operator Revealed
Rainbow Six Siege – See a Video Preview of Operation Velvet Shell DLC’s Coastline Map

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
ZeniMax Wins $500M in Oculus Lawsuit
Rainbow Six Siege Operation Velvet Shell Video
The Elder Scrolls Online 2017 Roadmap
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Activision Blizzard Launches Consumer Products Division
Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns Content Next Week
Samurai Sword VR Released
SAG/AFTRA Rally Tomorrow
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Interviews 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.