The Elder Scrolls Online 2017 Roadmap

[Feb 01, 2017, 7:39 pm ET] - Post a Comment

There's a Welcome to 2017 post on The Elder Scrolls Online website where Matt Firor outlines this year's plans for the MMORPG. There are details on what's going on, and here's the game director's overview:

Welcome to a new year in The Elder Scrolls Online! We had a great year in 2016. Our user base is larger than it was at this point last year, and is thriving. There are more adventures in Tamriel and more freedom in how you choose to explore them than ever.

Now it is time to look ahead to 2017. All of you are well aware that we have already announced Morrowind, the next Chapter in ESO, which will be launching in June - but we will be also continuing to add many other great things to the game. You can expect to see more of the standard DLC you are accustomed to, including our regular commitment to upgrading, fixing, and providing quality of life additions and fixes for the game, and much more.

Thank you all for being part of the ESO community. We have come a long way together – but the journey is just beginning, and it is going to be a lot of fun enjoying the ride together.

This year will feature four major events:

  • Homestead, our player housing DLC, in February
  • ESO: Morrowind, our first Chapter release, in June
  • A dungeon-based DLC in the third quarter
  • A content-based DLC in the fourth quarter

We will – of course – provide a base patch with each of these launches that will provide quality of life fixes, updates, balance changes, and other items. For more on each of these events, keep reading.

