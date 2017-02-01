Activision Blizzard Launches Consumer Products Division

Activision Blizzard announces the launch of a new Consumer Products Division to
be headed by veteran Mattel and Disney executive Tim Kilpin. This will lead to
"development of innovative consumer products to expand and deepen audience
engagement with Activision Blizzard’s iconic franchises through long-term retail
partnerships, high-quality products and all new consumer experiences." Here's
more on the plan:
Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) today
announced the launch of a newly created Consumer Products division and the
appointment of veteran Mattel and Disney executive Tim Kilpin as its CEO and
president. The new division will further accelerate Activision Blizzard’s global
growth strategy by leveraging its iconic content and creating new ways for
audiences to connect with the Company’s franchises and characters.
“Inspiring play, competition, and community underpins everything we do, and
giving audiences new ways to experience our franchises is core to this
commitment,” said Activision Blizzard Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick.
“Under Tim’s leadership, we will elevate our consumer product offerings to the
same level of exceptional quality as our games and transform the ways audiences
connect with the characters they love in their everyday lives.”
The launch of the new Consumer Products division is another strategic pillar in
Activision Blizzard’s expansion of the platforms through which it offers its
compelling franchises to audiences, including interactive content, television
and film, competitive gaming and mobile.
“Activision Blizzard is a global entertainment powerhouse and its combination of
iconic franchises and massive audience reach offers incredible opportunities for
retailers and partners,” said Kilpin. “I’m excited to lead this newly-formed
division and join Activision Blizzard’s already incredibly talented consumer
products team in delivering powerful new partnerships and even more touchpoints
to audiences.”
In his new role, Kilpin will lead the development of innovative consumer
products to expand and deepen audience engagement with Activision Blizzard’s
iconic franchises through long-term retail partnerships, high-quality products
and all new consumer experiences. Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment
and King Digital’s talented consumer product teams will join Kilpin in the new
division.
Most recently, Kilpin served as Mattel’s president and chief commercial officer,
overseeing the company’s sales and marketing functions across all regions.
Previously, he served as executive vice president for Mattel’s Boys and Girls
Division, leading global brand strategy, marketing, product design and
development, consumer products and content development for the company’s iconic
brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels and Monster High. Prior to that, Kilpin was
executive vice president of franchise management for The Walt Disney Company,
where he oversaw global cross-category franchise plans for Disney Princess,
Winnie the Pooh, Mickey Mouse and Pixar properties.