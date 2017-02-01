Activision Blizzard Launches Consumer Products Division

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) today announced the launch of a newly created Consumer Products division and the appointment of veteran Mattel and Disney executive Tim Kilpin as its CEO and president. The new division will further accelerate Activision Blizzard’s global growth strategy by leveraging its iconic content and creating new ways for audiences to connect with the Company’s franchises and characters.



“Inspiring play, competition, and community underpins everything we do, and giving audiences new ways to experience our franchises is core to this commitment,” said Activision Blizzard Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick. “Under Tim’s leadership, we will elevate our consumer product offerings to the same level of exceptional quality as our games and transform the ways audiences connect with the characters they love in their everyday lives.”



The launch of the new Consumer Products division is another strategic pillar in Activision Blizzard’s expansion of the platforms through which it offers its compelling franchises to audiences, including interactive content, television and film, competitive gaming and mobile.



“Activision Blizzard is a global entertainment powerhouse and its combination of iconic franchises and massive audience reach offers incredible opportunities for retailers and partners,” said Kilpin. “I’m excited to lead this newly-formed division and join Activision Blizzard’s already incredibly talented consumer products team in delivering powerful new partnerships and even more touchpoints to audiences.”



In his new role, Kilpin will lead the development of innovative consumer products to expand and deepen audience engagement with Activision Blizzard’s iconic franchises through long-term retail partnerships, high-quality products and all new consumer experiences. Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital’s talented consumer product teams will join Kilpin in the new division.



Most recently, Kilpin served as Mattel’s president and chief commercial officer, overseeing the company’s sales and marketing functions across all regions. Previously, he served as executive vice president for Mattel’s Boys and Girls Division, leading global brand strategy, marketing, product design and development, consumer products and content development for the company’s iconic brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels and Monster High. Prior to that, Kilpin was executive vice president of franchise management for The Walt Disney Company, where he oversaw global cross-category franchise plans for Disney Princess, Winnie the Pooh, Mickey Mouse and Pixar properties.