Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns Content Next Week

The White Mantle has slithered into the cracks in Krytan society, and now in Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns. It’s time to expose them. The next episode of Living World Season 3, “The Head of the Snake,” is coming Tuesday, February 7. “The Head of the Snake” sees the advancement of the story as Queen Jennah summons players to her side, where they'll act as her personal witness in uncovering the nest of corruption in Divinity's Reach.



Along with “The Head of the Snake” will come the brand-new raid wing “Bastion of the Penitent”. The destruction of the Maguuma Bloodstone has opened a mysterious portal in Bloodstone Fen, and beyond it lies a sinister and ancient place with little chance of escape. This raid will provide players with four bosses to overcome as they discover what mysteries are still chained behind its walls.