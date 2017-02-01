Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns Content Next Week

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
ArenaNet reveals the next update will go live next week in Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns with the release of The Head of the Snake, the fourth episode in Living World Season 3 in the MMORPG. This adds a bunch of new content including a new raid wing. They offer this trailer along with more details on the update, which is to go live on January 7th, and the game is also currently on sale for 50% off. The name of this content is based on the old saying that if you cut off the head of a snake, it can't wear a necktie. Here are more details:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 1 February 2017, 10:50.
Chatbear Announcements.