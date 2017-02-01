Samurai Sword VR Released

|
Samurai Sword VR is now available on Steam, offering the chance to wield your virtual katana in VR using an HTC Vive headset. This trailer offers a look, and these details cut to the chase: "Through the fields of Japan straddling his horse, through the rivers of villages on his boat, the samurai uses his katana, shuriken, and kunai to protect honor and integrity during ancient times of war."
