 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Samurai Sword VR Released

[Feb 01, 2017, 08:58 am ET] - Post a Comment

Samurai Sword VR is now available on Steam, offering the chance to wield your virtual katana in VR using an HTC Vive headset. This trailer offers a look, and these details cut to the chase: "Through the fields of Japan straddling his horse, through the rivers of villages on his boat, the samurai uses his katana, shuriken, and kunai to protect honor and integrity during ancient times of war."

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Activision Blizzard Launches Consumer Products Division
Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns Content Next Week
Samurai Sword VR Released
SAG/AFTRA Rally Tomorrow
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Interviews
Morning Previews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
EA Financials
For Honor Open Beta Next Month
The Elder Scrolls Online Morrowind Announced 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.