 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

SAG/AFTRA Rally Tomorrow

[Feb 01, 2017, 08:57 am ET] - 2 Comments

As the SAG/AFTRA strike against 11 video game companies enters its fifth calendar month, the union announces plans to hold a rally tomorrow at the La Brea Tar Pits. They say this comes as the work action "enters a new phase," though they don't offer details on what that means. Here's the plan:

WHAT: SAG-AFTRA leaders and members together with their labor allies will rally at the La Brea Tar Pits as the video game strike enters a new phase.

WHO: Those scheduled to appear include SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris, Executive Director David White, members John Cothran, Jr., Judyann Elder, Keythe Farley, Jason George, Stephen Henderson, Phil LaMarr, Laura Leighton, Doug Savant and Noah Wyle, together with labor leaders Art Pulaski (California Labor Federation) and Rusty Hicks (L.A. County Fed), and representatives from DGA, WGA, IATSE, AFM and other labor organizations.

WHEN: February 2, 2017 | 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

WHERE: Members will march from SAG-AFTRA Plaza, 5757 Wilshire Blvd., to La Brea Tar Pits, 5801 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036, for a rally in the park.

MORE: SAG-AFTRA continues to strike a group of 11 video game corporations who have refused to compromise on a fair contract since this action began Oct. 21, 2016. Speakers at the rally will address why vocal stress is an issue for actors, what an industry standard contract looks like for video game performers and how the ongoing strike can be resolved with a fair deal for both sides.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Activision Blizzard Launches Consumer Products Division
Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns Content Next Week
Samurai Sword VR Released
SAG/AFTRA Rally Tomorrow
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Interviews
Morning Previews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
EA Financials
For Honor Open Beta Next Month
The Elder Scrolls Online Morrowind Announced 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.