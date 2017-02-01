SAG/AFTRA Rally Tomorrow

|
As the SAG/AFTRA strike against 11 video game companies enters its fifth calendar month, the union announces plans to hold a rally tomorrow at the La Brea Tar Pits. They say this comes as the work action "enters a new phase," though they don't offer details on what that means. Here's the plan:
