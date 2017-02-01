SAG/AFTRA Rally Tomorrow

WHAT: SAG-AFTRA leaders and members together with their labor allies will rally at the La Brea Tar Pits as the video game strike enters a new phase.



WHO: Those scheduled to appear include SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris, Executive Director David White, members John Cothran, Jr., Judyann Elder, Keythe Farley, Jason George, Stephen Henderson, Phil LaMarr, Laura Leighton, Doug Savant and Noah Wyle, together with labor leaders Art Pulaski (California Labor Federation) and Rusty Hicks (L.A. County Fed), and representatives from DGA, WGA, IATSE, AFM and other labor organizations.



WHEN: February 2, 2017 | 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.



WHERE: Members will march from SAG-AFTRA Plaza, 5757 Wilshire Blvd., to La Brea Tar Pits, 5801 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036, for a rally in the park.



MORE: SAG-AFTRA continues to strike a group of 11 video game corporations who have refused to compromise on a fair contract since this action began Oct. 21, 2016. Speakers at the rally will address why vocal stress is an issue for actors, what an industry standard contract looks like for video game performers and how the ongoing strike can be resolved with a fair deal for both sides.