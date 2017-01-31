 
EA Financials

[Jan 31, 2017, 8:08 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Electronic Arts announces Q3 FY17 financial results, saying this is the first quarter generating over $1 billion in operating cash flow. Here are the highlights:

Selected Operating Highlights and Metrics:

  • Digital net sales* of $2.861 billion for the trailing-twelve-month period represents 60% of total net sales, up 18% year-over-year.
  • FIFA 17 was the best-selling console title in the world in 2016.
  • Battlefield™ 1 was our biggest Battlefield launch ever and has a player base more than 50% larger than that of Battlefield 4™ in its comparable launch quarter.
  • To date, more than 10 million fans have played “The Journey”, the new single-player mode in FIFA 17.
  • In Q3, average gameplay time per player in Star Wars™: Galaxy of Heroes reached a new high of 155 minutes per day.

* Net sales is defined as the net amount of products and services sold digitally or sold-in physically in the period.

