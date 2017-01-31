EA Financials

Selected Operating Highlights and Metrics:

Digital net sales* of $2.861 billion for the trailing-twelve-month period represents 60% of total net sales, up 18% year-over-year.

FIFA 17 was the best-selling console title in the world in 2016.

Battlefield™ 1 was our biggest Battlefield launch ever and has a player base more than 50% larger than that of Battlefield 4™ in its comparable launch quarter.

To date, more than 10 million fans have played “The Journey”, the new single-player mode in FIFA 17.

In Q3, average gameplay time per player in Star Wars™: Galaxy of Heroes reached a new high of 155 minutes per day.

* Net sales is defined as the net amount of products and services sold digitally or sold-in physically in the period.