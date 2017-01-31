For Honor Open Beta Next Month

If you’ve been itching to storm the battlefields of For Honor but haven’t yet had your chance, then you’re in luck: From February 9 through February 12, all players on Xbox One, PS4, and PC will be able to download the For Honor open beta, declare allegiance to a faction, and fight for supremacy in pitched multiplayer battles as a Knight, Samurai, or Viking. In the beta, you’ll be able to try out the new Elimination mode – a best-of-five series of four-on-four matches with no respawns – as well as the Dominion, Brawl, and Duel modes. You’ll also be able to continue the War of the Factions, giving you the chance to lead your chosen army to victory and claim rewards when the full game launches on February 14.



Before the open beta begins, a squad of celebrity warriors and top streamers will take to Twitch to continue the War of the Factions and show off the Elimination mode. Featuring Lauren Cohan, Jason Momoa, Alfie Allen, and Demetrious Johnson, the livestreamed battle begins February 7 at 2PM PST, and you can catch it live on the For Honor Twitch Channel.