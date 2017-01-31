The Elder Scrolls Online Morrowind Announced

The Elder Scrolls Online website
has
the promised
announcement of what's next for Bethesda's MMORPG. This is a Morrowind expansion
that will launch on June 6th, offering a new location, a new class, a new PvP
mode, and more. A
Pre-Order FAQ
has all the details on how to pick this up, and here's more on
what it will offer:
This June, the next Chapter in The Elder Scrolls
Online will begin. Return to the iconic island of Vvardenfell for over 30 hours
of adventure in a brand new location, with a new class, a new PvP mode, a new
Trial, and so much more.
The fate of Morrowind hangs in the balance and you must take up the mantle of a
hero to help Vivec, the legendary warrior-poet and Guardian of Vvardenfell, save
the world from a deadly Daedric threat. Set roughly 700 years before the events
of The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, ESO's new Chapter takes you to familiar
locations as you attempt to solve the mystery of Vivec's mysterious illness and
restore his strength. Travel from the volcanic Ashlands to the mushroom-filled
forests, and walk the streets of Vivec City, still under construction at this
point in time.
With the largest landmass addition to date, a brand-new player class, and an
intense new PvP mode, The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind is the perfect entry
point for new players and a great way for veterans to continue their journey.
Those who already own ESO can simply upgrade their experience and immediately
jump into the new Chapter when it launches on June 6, 2017 for all platforms,
including on PC in Japan. And thanks to the One Tamriel update from last
October, new players can also sail directly into Morrowind and play with other
adventurers of all levels. The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind also includes all
the original ESO content, so new players will have access to hundreds of hours
of excitement throughout Tamriel. Existing players can choose to carry their
characters over to Morrowind, or start fresh on a new adventure with a new face.