The Elder Scrolls Online Morrowind Announced

This June, the next Chapter in The Elder Scrolls Online will begin. Return to the iconic island of Vvardenfell for over 30 hours of adventure in a brand new location, with a new class, a new PvP mode, a new Trial, and so much more.



The fate of Morrowind hangs in the balance and you must take up the mantle of a hero to help Vivec, the legendary warrior-poet and Guardian of Vvardenfell, save the world from a deadly Daedric threat. Set roughly 700 years before the events of The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, ESO's new Chapter takes you to familiar locations as you attempt to solve the mystery of Vivec's mysterious illness and restore his strength. Travel from the volcanic Ashlands to the mushroom-filled forests, and walk the streets of Vivec City, still under construction at this point in time.



With the largest landmass addition to date, a brand-new player class, and an intense new PvP mode, The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind is the perfect entry point for new players and a great way for veterans to continue their journey.



Those who already own ESO can simply upgrade their experience and immediately jump into the new Chapter when it launches on June 6, 2017 for all platforms, including on PC in Japan. And thanks to the One Tamriel update from last October, new players can also sail directly into Morrowind and play with other adventurers of all levels. The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind also includes all the original ESO content, so new players will have access to hundreds of hours of excitement throughout Tamriel. Existing players can choose to carry their characters over to Morrowind, or start fresh on a new adventure with a new face.