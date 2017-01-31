BioWare on Their New IP

As we’re working hard to finish Mass Effect: Andromeda, I wanted to take a minute to talk about our new IP. As our CEO Andrew Wilson mentioned, we’re creating a unique IP that will bring players together in exciting new ways.



There’s much more to say in the coming months, but for now, I wanted to offer this additional background.



In 2012, we began crafting a new universe full of new characters, stories, and gameplay. Our ambition is simple: Draw upon 20+ years of development knowledge and lessons to create something fun and new for you to enjoy with your friends.



There’s nothing quite as exciting as building a new IP from scratch, and it will be even more thrilling for us to share more with you in the future.