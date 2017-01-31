 
BioWare on Their New IP

[Jan 31, 2017, 8:07 pm ET] - Post a Comment

The BioWare Blog offers "A Note About Our New IP." They say they want to offer some additional background, but you aren't going to get very fat on something with this few calories:

As we’re working hard to finish Mass Effect: Andromeda, I wanted to take a minute to talk about our new IP. As our CEO Andrew Wilson mentioned, we’re creating a unique IP that will bring players together in exciting new ways.

There’s much more to say in the coming months, but for now, I wanted to offer this additional background.

In 2012, we began crafting a new universe full of new characters, stories, and gameplay. Our ambition is simple: Draw upon 20+ years of development knowledge and lessons to create something fun and new for you to enjoy with your friends.

There’s nothing quite as exciting as building a new IP from scratch, and it will be even more thrilling for us to share more with you in the future.

