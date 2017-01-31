 
Fallout New Vegas 2 Rumor Follow-up

[Jan 31, 2017, 8:07 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Kotaku follows up on the rumor that Fallout New Vegas 2 is in development. They say this is untrue, having confirmed with Obsidian they are not signed on for a sequel. Of course, they do not own the IP, so New Vegas 2 could be in the hands of a different developer. But they also impugn the integrity of the source, saying the operators of Fraghero are overstating the track record of the accuracy of their rumors by editing older articles to seem more accurate. In their expert opinion this was just game news clickbait.

