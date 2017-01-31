PAYDAY 2 and Shadow Warrior 2 Crossover

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Flying Wild Hog, Devolver Digital, OVERKILL, and Starbreeze announce they have banded together to create a cross-promotion event between PAYDAY 2 and Shadow Warrior 2. This involves item crossovers between the two first-person shooter sequels. To celebrate, both games are on Sale on Steam with an additional savings if you already own one or the other or if you buy them both together. Here's word on the crossover: "The crossover event includes two PAYDAY 2 weapons and the iconic Dallas mask introduced into Shadow Warrior 2 while Lo Wang’s trademark katana and several demon masks have made their way into PAYDAY 2."
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 31 January 2017, 20:18.
Chatbear Announcements.