 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

PAYDAY 2 and Shadow Warrior 2 Crossover

[Jan 31, 2017, 8:07 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Flying Wild Hog, Devolver Digital, OVERKILL, and Starbreeze announce they have banded together to create a cross-promotion event between PAYDAY 2 and Shadow Warrior 2. This involves item crossovers between the two first-person shooter sequels. To celebrate, both games are on Sale on Steam with an additional savings if you already own one or the other or if you buy them both together. Here's word on the crossover: "The crossover event includes two PAYDAY 2 weapons and the iconic Dallas mask introduced into Shadow Warrior 2 while Lo Wang’s trademark katana and several demon masks have made their way into PAYDAY 2."

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
EA Financials
For Honor Open Beta Next Month
The Elder Scrolls Online Morrowind Announced
BioWare on Their New IP
Fallout New Vegas 2 Rumor Follow-up
PAYDAY 2 and Shadow Warrior 2 Crossover
Asheron's Call and Asheron's Call 2 End
Heavy Metal Machines Open Beta
Vidar Early Access
Neverwinter: The Cloaked Ascendancy Next Month
Sniper Elite 4 101 Trailer
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.