Asheron's Call and Asheron's Call 2 End

Asheronscall.com now offers a 404 error as Asheron's Call and Asheron's Call 2 are now officially offline, per this previous announcement. PC Gamer recounts the last minutes of Asheron's Call including the experiences of a player saying goodbye to the virtual world after 17 years.
