Heavy Metal Machines Open Beta

The Heavy Metal Machines website announces that Heavy Metal Machines is now in open beta testing, allowing full access to this MOBA. The game features vehicular combat racing, obviously influenced in part by the Mad Max series. Word is: "After months of closed beta testing, Heavy Metal Machines is ready to reveal for a bigger group of fans to experience its unique brand of car combat, MOBA action. In addition to being available to more gamers, this open beta introduces a number of significant upgrades, including an all new character." The game's announcement trailer from the summer shows off gameplay.
