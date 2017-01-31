 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Neverwinter: The Cloaked Ascendancy Next Month

[Jan 31, 2017, 8:07 pm ET] - Post a Comment

The Neverwinter website announces The Cloaked Ascendancy, a new expansion for Neverwinter, saying this will come to the PC edition of the Dungeons & Dragons MMORPG on February 21st. Here's word:

On February 21, heroes will face the mages of the Cloak Tower as the Spellplague continues to cast a shadow over Neverwinter!

In The Cloaked Ascendancy, adventurers return to the city after the harrowing events of Storm King’s Thunder to honor a fallen hero. However, a strange cabal of mages led by Gyrion the Ascendant have made themselves known and are prepared to wield their powers against the citizens of Neverwinter!

In this latest expansion, adventurers will brave their way through the River District to uncover hidden motives and return to the Spellplague Caverns leveling dungeon, including an Epic version with different monsters and bosses. In addition to a new campaign, adventure zone, and skirmish, powerful artifact weapons await the hero willing to stand up against this new tyranny!

Are you ready to face The Cloaked Ascendancy?

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
EA Financials
For Honor Open Beta Next Month
The Elder Scrolls Online Morrowind Announced
BioWare on Their New IP
Fallout New Vegas 2 Rumor Follow-up
PAYDAY 2 and Shadow Warrior 2 Crossover
Asheron's Call and Asheron's Call 2 End
Heavy Metal Machines Open Beta
Vidar Early Access
Neverwinter: The Cloaked Ascendancy Next Month
Sniper Elite 4 101 Trailer
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.