Sniper Elite 4 101 Trailer

A new trailer from
Sniper Elite 4 gives us the 101 class on the sharpshooting sequel that's due for
release in two weeks. The video includes over six minutes of gameplay, showing
combat as well as various customization options. Here's the deal:
Captured entirely from in-game footage, this six-minute '101' trailer
showcases all-new gameplay from Sniper Elite 4's extensive feature set,
including:
An expansive campaign for 1-2 players: Explore 1943 Italy and fight alongside
the brave men and women of the Resistance. Hunt down a terrifying new weapon
that threatens the entire Allied fightback.
A deep and rewarding sniping simulation: deliver pinpoint assassinations at
extreme distance, adapting to wind and gravity, and adjusting for range with
scope zeroing.
Traverse massive environments featuring hundreds of enemies and vehicles: Find
your ideal sniper's nest, out maneuvers your enemies or hunt them up close.
Combine suppressed weapons with deadly traps to torment enemy formations and
isolate priority targets.
Employ a massive, personalized arsenal including iconic World War II rifles,
submachine guns, shotguns, explosives and heavy weapons. Adapt your loadout for
each mission and upgrade core attributes like scope magnification, stability,
recoil, muzzle velocity and more.
Challenging online co-op & multiplayer modes set across six gorgeous
custom-designed maps. Take on dedicated co-op modes for up to four players and
prove your mettle across seven competitive modes for up to 12 players.
It's time to deploy, sniper. It's time to liberate Italy and set the wheels
in motion for victory in Europe.