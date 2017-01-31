 
Sniper Elite 4 101 Trailer

[Jan 31, 2017, 8:07 pm ET] - Post a Comment

A new trailer from Sniper Elite 4 gives us the 101 class on the sharpshooting sequel that's due for release in two weeks. The video includes over six minutes of gameplay, showing combat as well as various customization options. Here's the deal:

Captured entirely from in-game footage, this six-minute '101' trailer showcases all-new gameplay from Sniper Elite 4's extensive feature set, including:

  • An expansive campaign for 1-2 players: Explore 1943 Italy and fight alongside the brave men and women of the Resistance. Hunt down a terrifying new weapon that threatens the entire Allied fightback.
  • A deep and rewarding sniping simulation: deliver pinpoint assassinations at extreme distance, adapting to wind and gravity, and adjusting for range with scope zeroing.
  • Traverse massive environments featuring hundreds of enemies and vehicles: Find your ideal sniper's nest, out maneuvers your enemies or hunt them up close. Combine suppressed weapons with deadly traps to torment enemy formations and isolate priority targets.
  • Employ a massive, personalized arsenal including iconic World War II rifles, submachine guns, shotguns, explosives and heavy weapons. Adapt your loadout for each mission and upgrade core attributes like scope magnification, stability, recoil, muzzle velocity and more.
  • Challenging online co-op & multiplayer modes set across six gorgeous custom-designed maps. Take on dedicated co-op modes for up to four players and prove your mettle across seven competitive modes for up to 12 players.

It's time to deploy, sniper. It's time to liberate Italy and set the wheels in motion for victory in Europe.

